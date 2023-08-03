MP Shocker: After Scuffle, 2 Men Pour Boiling Oil At Eatery Owner In Indore | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An eatery owner received severe burn injuries after two persons poured boiling oil on him following a scuffle in Meghdoot Chat Chaupati area in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city.

Eatery owner Mukesh Jain told Vijay Nagar police that two persons came to his shop and started fighting with him. All of a sudden one of them poured boiling oil on him.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, the family members have lodged a police complaint.

Vijay Nagar police station in-charge Arvind Kmar said, "One of the accused has been arrested while the second was still on the run. Investigation is underway."

