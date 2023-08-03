 MP Shocker: After Scuffle, 2 Men Pour Boiling Oil At Eatery Owner In Indore
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP Shocker: After Scuffle, 2 Men Pour Boiling Oil At Eatery Owner In Indore

MP Shocker: After Scuffle, 2 Men Pour Boiling Oil At Eatery Owner In Indore

Eatery owner Mukesh Jain told Vijay Nagar police that two persons came to his shop and started fighting with him.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, August 03, 2023, 02:15 PM IST
article-image
MP Shocker: After Scuffle, 2 Men Pour Boiling Oil At Eatery Owner In Indore | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An eatery owner received severe burn injuries after two persons poured boiling oil on him following a scuffle in Meghdoot Chat Chaupati area in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city.

Eatery owner Mukesh Jain told Vijay Nagar police that two persons came to his shop and started fighting with him. All of a sudden one of them poured boiling oil on him.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, the family members have lodged a police complaint.

Vijay Nagar police station in-charge Arvind Kmar said, "One of the accused has been arrested while the second was still on the run. Investigation is underway."

Read Also
Trending News: Ankita From Bhopal Ordered Food For Her Ex-Boyfriend, And THIS Happened Later
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava Surprises Passengers As He Boards AICTSL Bus To Reach IMC Office

Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava Surprises Passengers As He Boards AICTSL Bus To Reach IMC Office

MP Shocker: After Scuffle, 2 Men Pour Boiling Oil At Eatery Owner In Indore

MP Shocker: After Scuffle, 2 Men Pour Boiling Oil At Eatery Owner In Indore

MP Reels Under Bestiality: Man Caught Raping Cow In Madsaur; 3rd Such Case In Less Than 2 Months

MP Reels Under Bestiality: Man Caught Raping Cow In Madsaur; 3rd Such Case In Less Than 2 Months

Students Should Pick Projects Which Cater To The Needs Of Society: Joshi

Students Should Pick Projects Which Cater To The Needs Of Society: Joshi

Indore: Commissioner Inspects MY Hospital: 8 Doctors Served Show-Cause Notice For Absence From...

Indore: Commissioner Inspects MY Hospital: 8 Doctors Served Show-Cause Notice For Absence From...