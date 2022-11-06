MP: Shivraj inaugurates central lighting on Mhow-Neemuch Road

FP PHOTO

Pithampur (Mhow): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday inaugurated development works worth more than Rs 40 crore done by the Nagar Palika in Pithampur Industrial Area of Dhar district along with inaugurating the grand statue of Maharana Pratap at Maharana Pratap Bus Stand as well as at the Housing Board Colony intersection.

He also inaugurated the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and inaugurated the 14-kilometre-long central light on Mhow Neemuch Road and announced the opening of a permanent office of Sub-Divisional Officer Revenue in the industrial area.

Pithampur municipality president Kavita Vaishnav, MLA representative Sanjay Vaishnav on behalf of the citizens of Pithampur Municipality expressed thanks by giving a memento to the Chief Minister. He placed a demand for the expansion of the health centre in the industrial area. Along with MLA Nina Verma, the Pithampur Nager Palika president has been demanding this for a long time., Former chairman of Pithampur Municipality Devendra Patel and many other leaders including BJP leader Pintu Jaiswal, Subhash Jaiswal, young industrialist Kamal Patel, thanked the chief minister on behalf of the citizens of Pithampur.