MP: Shekhawat Showcases His Strength In Badnawar

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Congress candidate and former MLA Bhanwarsingh Shekhawat showcased his strength by organising a massive rally in Badnawar on Monday. Hundreds of his supporters joined the rally which started from Varco City and culminated at Bus Stand locality. Addressing the rally, Shekhawat said that during the tenure of Dattigaon, the businesses of drugs, powder, gambling, and betting have spoiled the future of the youth.

Everyone knows whose people do this business. It is a well-known fact that these illicit activities have been carried out by a certain group of individuals. The negative impact on the younger generation's prospects and well-being cannot be underestimated. On three hundred workers getting notices, Shekhawat asked the administration to stop hooliganism. Entire situation will be changed after 15 days and the public has the opportunity to liberate Badnawar.

The people of Badnawar want change. Regarding Dattigaon, the Congress candidate said that during his tenure, bhoomi puja was done, but no work was inaugurated. There is a chance to change the image of Badnawar.

Therefore, make decisions only after thinking carefully. It is my dream to bring Maa Narmada water to Badnawar. Jimmy Bana joins Congress Jaideep Singh Panwar alias Jimmy Bana along with hundreds of his workers took membership in Congress. Earlier, hundreds of workers participated in the nomination rally. Due to this, a huge crowd was seen. There was a traffic jam for a long time at Someshwar intersection. When the rally reached the bus stand, Congress flags were seen waving nearby.