MP Shankar Lalwani sends 21,000 made in Indore rakhis to Indian Army

Indore: In a move to take ahead PM Narendra Modi's initiative of Atma Nirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India), MP (Indore constituency), Shankar Lalwani initiated to send 21,000 rakhis made by Indore women to soldiers of Indian Army. He organised a pujan ceremony at Chhatripura Chhatri on Friday.

MP Lalwani said, "China has taken over Indian markets in the last few years. Everything from colours of Holi to lamps and lightings in Diwali are made in China. As the situation at the border has deteriorated and PM Modi initiated Atma Nirbhar Bharat, I will ensure that from this year, no China made items should be sold in markets. I will help local manufacturers in making such items in our city and our country".

ON SENDING RAKHIS TO SOLDIERS

"Our country's soldiers are constantly engaged in protecting the nation from China and Pakistan. Due to their hectic schedules, soldiers aren't able to celebrate festivals with their families. To add some joyous moments in their lives, I decided to send handmade rakhis to them. This will help the women earn which will in turn promote the cause of Atma Nirbhar Bharat initiative,” he said.