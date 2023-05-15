MP: Shajapur collector sells vegetables at organic market

Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh): On Sunday, hundreds of buyers and other vegetable merchants at Shajapur's Organic Haat Bazar were astounded to see district collector Kishore Kumar Kanyal among them, but in a different role. Unlike giving instruction to his junior or chairing meets, collector Kanyal sold vegetables like other vendors for a cause. To promote organic vegetables and encourage farmers to harvest them, collector Kanyal reached the weekly organic haat market at Tanki Crossroads on Sunday and explained the benefits of selling organic vegetables there.

According to information, the Organic Haat market was launched with the aim of promoting the market of organic crops every Sunday. Initially, there were two dozen shops in the market. But due to non-availability of customers, its figure was reduced to only one last Sunday. Now, three farmers had set up shop for organic vegetables.

Collector Kanyal reached the Organic Haat market on Sunday to promote organic vegetables and encourage farmers to produce them and explained the benefits of selling vegetables there. The collector said that organic vegetables and fruits are beneficial for health. A workshop will also be organised next week, in which experts will be called to explain the benefits of organic vegetables. Efforts will be made to promote organic farming in the district. Let our Shajapur become organic Shajapur, he said. How the organic market began On January 22, the then collector Dinesh Jain in Purani Mandi located at Shajapur Tanki Chauraha, with the aim of promoting organic crops for Healthy India, Prosperous India and Self-reliant India, launched the Organic market.

Around 24 farmers had set up shops of organic fruits, vegetables and pulses when the market began. But due to lack of customers and less fruits and vegetables in the market, the number of shops in the market continued to decrease. The farmers of village Kudana said that the customers who come at the organic market demand different types of vegetables. But they do not get enough vegetables here. Due to which very few customers are coming to the market. Due to decrease in subscription, the profits are also dwindling.