MP: Several Injured After Bengali And Banjara Communities Clash In Dewas

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A minor dispute escalated into a violent clash between people of Bengali and Banjara communities in Balgarh, Dewas on Saturday night, leaving several injured.

Stones were hurled during the altercation, resulting in injuries to approximately six men and women from both groups.

Upon receiving the alert, a substantial police contingent led by ASP Jaiveer Singh Bhadoria swiftly arrived at the scene. The injured were promptly transported to the district hospital for medical treatment, where they are currently receiving care.

Former councillor Arjun Chaudhary confirmed that the conflict erupted in the Housing Board Colony of Balgarh. "The dispute reportedly began over a dog barking, escalating into a physical confrontation," Chaudhary stated. Police authorities intervened promptly to restore order, bringing calm to the area.

Among those injured were Jagdish Garasiya, Akash, Rajesh, Manju and Dilip, all of whom were admitted to the district hospital. The Industrial Area Police Station has registered cases against multiple individuals from both communities based on complaints filed by Prakash Garasiya and Akshay Mandal. Charges include assault, threats and property damage.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing as police work to ascertain the sequence of events and gather evidence. The clash has underscored tensions between the communities involved, prompting heightened vigilance from local law enforcement to prevent further escalation.