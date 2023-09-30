MP: Sendhwa Farmers Demand Immediate Survey To Assess Damage

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Farmers from Sendhwa and adjoining villages, led by Jay Adiwasi Yuva Shakti (JAYS), reached SDM office on Saturday demanding immediate survey to assess damage caused by heavy rainfall.

They highlighted the need for timely compensation to mitigate their financial losses.

They submitted a memorandum to tehsildar Rahul Solanki addressed to the Chief Minister.

Farmers had also brought soybean and maize crop damaged by the rain. They expressed concern over devastating impact of the rain on their crop, rendering it useless for any agricultural purposes. They emphasized that the excessive rainfall had led to rapid deterioration of their crops.

JAYS district president Montu Solanki said that earlier, crops of farmers had started wilting and after excessive rain destroyed their crop completely.

Solanki said that at present cotton crop was ready in the fields, but the power company was not providing electricity.

The rains have stopped and the sun has started shining, due to which crop needs water for irrigation. In such a situation, if electricity was not available to farmers on time, then the cotton crop would also suffer huge losses. They demanded adequate power supply to farmers.

Farmers warned of an agitation if their demand was not met.