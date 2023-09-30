 MP: Sendhwa Council Gets ₹2Cr For Devpt Work
FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, September 30, 2023, 10:20 PM IST
article-image

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Under the second phase of Rejuvenation drive, state government has sanctioned Rs 2 crore to Sendhwa Council for development works.

The allocated funds would be used for construction of a CC road from AP Road rural police station to Boys Higher Secondary School and from Mahavir Colony to Ambedkar Colony, covering a distance of 1,000 metres.

CMO Madhu Chaudhary said that council president Basanti Bai Yadav initiated the tender process after obtaining the financial nod. Technical approval from assistant engineer Rajesh Mishra was also secured.

Deputy engineer Sachin Alun revealed that Rejuvenation-funded project would entail the construction of roads with centre lighting, dividers and drainage on both sides. The city eagerly anticipates the commencement of these transformational initiatives, as they signal progress and a brighter future for Sendhwa. The council remains dedicated to living up to the public's trust and expectations, with no effort spared in the pursuit of city development.

article-image

