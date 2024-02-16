MP: Sehore’s Youth Arrested For Raping Indore Girl

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A youth lured a 26-year-old girl living in a village in Indore into a love trap and brought her to Ujjain and raped her in a hotel. When the girl came to know that the youth had gotten engaged to another girl, she reached his house in Sehore to protest, where the youth refused to marry her and even threatened to kill her if she told anyone. Receiving a complaint from the victim, the police registered a case and arrested the youth.

According to the police, the 26-year-old girl, a resident of Indore, was introduced to Vishal (22), son of Ajab Singh, a resident of Phanda Phatak Pachama, Sehore in the year 2022. Their friendship turned into a love affair. On December 31, Vishal told the girl over the phone that he was coming to visit Ujjain with his family. When the girl reached here and met Vishal, he said that the family members had returned to Sehore after having darshan. After which both of them visited Mahakal temple and stayed in a nearby hotel. Here Vishal raped the girl on the pretext of marriage.

On January 17, when the girl came to know that Vishal had gotten engaged to another girl in Sehore, she reached Sehore and insisted on marrying Vishal. During this time, Vishal again tricked her that he would break the engagement, took her to a hotel and raped her, but did not break the engagement and when she protested, he threatened to kill the girl and drove her away from Sehore. The girl returned home, narrated her ordeal to her parents and filed a case under section 376 of the IPC against Vishal in Indore. Police said that after Indore police registered a case in the matter, the search for the accused was started. Since the incident place in the Mahakal police station area, the case has been registered in Mahakal police station and Vishal has also been arrested. After being caught by the police, the youth is now talking about marrying the girl.