 MP: Seer Assaulted By Drunk Men On Banks Of Chambal River In Nagda; Accused Arrested
Sunday, September 08, 2024
Nagda (Madhya Pradesh): Sadhu Gopaldas, a resident of Mungawali in the Guna district of Madhya Pradesh, was assaulted and allegedly stripped by two drunk men in an incident that took place on the banks of the Chambal river in the Nagda region on Thursday.

According to his statement, Gopaldas travelled to Nagda from Dwarkadhish and was en route to Tyagiji Maharaj's ashram when he encountered two men who were intoxicated.

After taking information from the locals about the whereabouts of the ashram, Gopaldas was travelling towards Chambal. On his way, he encountered these two men who started to abuse him.

The men accused Gopaldas of being a fake sadhu and demanded he recite the Gayatri Mantra. When he could not comply with their demands, they began to beat him while stripping him of his clothes.

Gopaldas sustained injuries to his leg and other parts of his body during the assault.

He somehow managed to flee and reached Tyagiji Maharaj's ashram, where he was provided with clothes and subsequently reported the incident to the Birlagram police on Friday.

Speaking on the matter, Additional Superintendent of Police Nitesh Bhargava said that a case had been registered against the accused and they had been arrested.

"Both parties are undergoing medical examinations, and the police are reviewing footage related to the incident. Further investigation is going on to gather evidence and take appropriate legal action," Bhargava added.

