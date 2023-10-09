MP: Section 144 Imposed In Barwani District

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): In the view of upcoming Assembly Elections, collector Dr Rahul Fating imposed section 144 in Barwani district for a period of two months on Monday. Speaking a press meet on Monday, the collector gave a detailed note on the prohibition of various activities.

Such as, no roaming around with lethal weapons, any political party would not be able to take a procession or rally without the prior permission from the administration. Gathering of more than three or five persons together is also prohibited during the period. All the owners or co-ordinators of hotels, lodges and dharamsalas, within the revenue limits of Barwani district, would have to provide a daily account of people staying there to the police station in-charge by 5pm.

It would be necessary to seek prior permission from the administration for organising any event. It would be unlawful to raise slogans at any event as well as liking, sharing and commenting on social media posts that could harm religious sentiments of a particular section of the society. The name of the printer, publisher and number of pages should be mentioned on the election campaign material among others. A strict action would be taken against any person who doesn’t abide by the guidelines under section 188 of IPC.

