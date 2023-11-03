MP: Scindia Campaigns For Dattigaon

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): BJP star campaigner Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday addressed an election campaign in Bidwal village, seeking support for the party’s candidate and cabinet minister Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon for the upcoming assembly elections. Highlighting the failures of the previous Congress government, Scindia emphasised the developmental strides made under the BJP. He specifically mentioned the government's initiatives such as Ladli Behna scheme along with improvements in infrastructure like roads, electricity and water facilities that have enhanced the lives of the populace.

Dattigaon emphasised the importance of the upcoming election for the future of Badnawar, underscoring the transformation in the area, including developments of industries, medical facilities and education. BJP district president Manoj Somani, Khemraj Patidar, Rajesh Aggarwal, Mahendra Singh Piplipara and Mohan Singh Chauhan were also present. The programme was conducted by Ashok Patel and a vote of thanks was proposed by Pawan Dodd. Scindia arrived via helicopter but departed for Indore by road due to evening. The programme marked the first significant meeting of this election, showcasing a strong start to the campaign.

