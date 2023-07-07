MP: School Turns Into Anti-Social Elements’ Den, Teachers Knock At Police Door

Representative Image

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): School teachers of Government Main Hindi School, Khandakpur, along with local corporator Manoj Mandloi visited Kotwali police station and lodged complaint against anti-social elements wreaking havoc in the school.

Teachers claimed that liquor bottles, disposable glasses and playing cards were found on school campus and classroom in the morning on daily basis. It indicated that anti-social elements used the campus for drugs and gambling.

They further said that these miscreants had also stolen doors of bathrooms and government documents. Terrified by anti-social elements, teachers along with local corporator Manoj Mandloi, lodged a complaint on Friday, demanding action.

The school staff said that after the closure of the school, anti-social elements entered the campus and damaged government property. “We want the police to take strict action. There is an atmosphere of fear among teachers and girl students,” they said.

Local corporator Manoj Mandloi, who reached Kotwali police station along with school teachers, said that teachers had complained to him about these activities. As soon as matter was tabled before SP Satyendra Kumar Shukla, he immediately sent the Kotwali police to the spot.

The SP said, “Before the start of new academic session, I had instructed all police station areas of the district to ensure security around schools and prevent anti-social elements from sneaking into the school premises and spoiling the atmosphere. We will take action against them.”

