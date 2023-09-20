MP: Sardarpur Battling Dry Taps For 7 Days, Residents Call For Water Tankers

Representative image

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of Sardarpur tehsil have been battling dry taps for seven days as supply has been hit due to frequent power supply amid incessant rains.

Sardarpur has population of about 10,000, and some of them are still relying on groundwater from handpumps for domestic drinking, bathing and washing purposes.

On the other hand, the rich people have been spending Rs 500 per tanker, as the civic body has failed to provide adequate supply till now.

Taps have been running dry since Thursday last, forcing people to draw water from hand pumps and call for water tankers. Poor and marginalised people are the worst hit. Power breakdowns have been attributed to cause of situation which affected the supply.

Due to incessant rains and irregular power supply, two motor pumps of the civic body have been burnt.

It is noteworthy, that despite having a sufficient number of water tankers, the civic body didn’t initiate action to provide with water supply.

Meanwhile, municipal council CMO Yashwant Shukla said that the situation was being closely monitored and was under control.

He, however, said water supply would be functional soon to residents of 15 wards as they were committed to providing water to the residents by all means.