 MP: Saplings Planted Under Ankur Abhiyan
MP: Saplings Planted Under Ankur Abhiyan

They carried out a tree planting initiative at the Dal Bafla Point below Mata Tekri.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, September 11, 2023, 12:48 AM IST
article-image
MP: Saplings Planted Under Ankur Abhiyan

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): As part of the Ankur campaign, a dedicated team including mayor representative Durgesh Aggarwal, chairman Ravi Jain, revenue committee chairman Jitendra Makwana, councillors Ritu Savner, Ashish Kanungo, Kailash Dasore, Kishore Jaiswal, assistant engineer Jagdish Verma and garden in-charge Dinesh came together in Dewas.

They carried out a tree planting initiative at the Dal Bafla Point below Mata Tekri. Various saplings, including Neem, Amla and Amaltas were carefully planted as part of their efforts to enhance greenery and ecological health of the area. The initiative reflects the commitment of Dewas towards a greener and more sustainable environment.

article-image

