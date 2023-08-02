MP: Sanjay Goyal Assumes Charge Of Division Commissioner In Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Sanjay Goyal, an IAS officer of 2002 MP cadre, took over the charge of divisional commissioner on Tuesday afternoon. He replaces Sandeep Kumar Yadav who has been posted as chief revenue commissioner, land records and bandobast. Dr Goyal was working on this post earlier. Ujjain collector Kumar Purushottam welcomed Goyal.

