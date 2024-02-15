MP: Sanitation Workers Resume Duty After Getting Pending Salary

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): Sanitation workers in Khetia returned to work on Wednesday after their demands were addressed and two months' pending salaries were credited in their respective accounts. As per details, sanitation workers lunched an indefinite strike on Monday, halting their essential services as two months' salaries were withheld by Nagar Panchayat. Notably, on February 13 Free Press has raised the issue about council is being struggling with financial crisis as a result of that it failed to pay its employees forcing them to go on strike.

Meanwhile, on getting the information, local MLA Shyam Barde, who swiftly intervened and discussed the matter with minister Kailash Vijayvargiya for urgent financial assistance. Similarly, Nagar Panchayat Parishad and the chief municipal officer pressed the matter to senior officials and urged for prompt assistance. As a result, the government allocated funds and the civic body facilitated the transfer of two months' overdue salaries directly into the accounts of the sanitation workers. Following which, the sanitation workers resumed their duties promptly, echoing the resounding call of the cleanliness mission throughout the city. Furthermore civic body ensured the prompt disbursement of honorariums to the councillors of the Nagar Panchayat Parishad.

However, the plight of other employees awaiting their overdue salaries underscores the ongoing financial challenges faced by Nagar Panchayat Parishad Khetia. Chief municipal officer Mohan Alawa assured that the salaries of all employees would soon be rectified and disbursed.