MP: Sanitation Couple On Duty Hit By Car, Killed

Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): A sweeper couple and a bull were killed after being hit by a car returning from a wedding ceremony at Gandhi Chowk in Bhikangaon on Sunday morning. The accident also left a jeweller, who was driving the car, Subodh Soni of Khandwa and three others in the car injured. The car, which did not stop after hitting the couple and the bull, collided with a welcome pillar erected by the municipality.

The victims, identified as municipal sanitation workers Mukesh Gohar (50) and his wife Bharati Gohar (45), were hit by the car while cleaning the street. The car continued its path, further striking a bull in the vicinity, killing it. The incident unfolded just as a Prabaht Pheri was passing about 200 meters away. The authorities identified that the car belonged to a jeweller, Subodh Soni, who was returning from his son's wedding ceremony.

Subodh Soni's grandmother, Urmila Soni, aunt Rakhi Soni, and Jyoti Soni were also injured in the accident. Financial assistance of Rs 50,000 was given to the aggrieving family by the city council. Additional police forces have been deployed in the area to ensure security in the aftermath of the accident. Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident. SDM BS Kalesh, tehsildar Ravindra Chauhan, naib tehsildar, SDOP Rakesh Arya, and police station in-charge Meena Karnawat visited the scene.