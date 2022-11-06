MP: Sailana Patwari caught in video taking bribe, suspended

Representative Image

Sailana (Ratlam): Ratlam district collector Narendra Suryawanshi has ordered a suspension of a patwari of the revenue department after a video went viral on social media in which the official could be seen taking a bribe (money) from a man.

In the video that went viral, it has been claimed that Rajesh Soni, Patwari posted at Halka no 16 and 21, Sailana town, Ratlam district, has resorted to corrupt practices and took money from the man for clearance of some files.

In the suspension order, it was mentioned that the accused Patwari demanded a bribe from a man for making a correction in the revenue record pertaining to his agricultural land in Sarwan.

Taking note of the video, the district Collector has ordered the immediate suspension of Patwari pertaining to his corrupt practices. It was alleged that the above-said Patwari has demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 50,000 for the clearance of some files.

