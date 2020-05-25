MP: Sagore police solve last week’s murder, 1 held

PITHAMPUR: Sagore police have arrested the main accused for the murder that took place last week.

ASP Devendra Patidar said that the body of a man was found outside a small temple on Pipliya-Kuwarsi road who was identified as Om Puri, 40 of Pipliya village. A muffler was tied around the neck of the deceased and post mortem report confirmed that it was a case of murder.

During investigations, police found that the deceased was last seen with Kishan Balai, also a resident of the same village, and he was missing from his home. Police raided several places and then came to know that Balai was hiding at a brick kiln near Heera Energy Oil Company, and arrested him.

Balai confessed to killing Puri. He said Puri had forcibly taken his motorcycle's keys and given it to one Prare Balai for going to Billod village and Puri had also beaten him. Enraged by Puri's action, he killed him when he got the opportunity. Balai was produced in the court, from where he was sent to Dhar jail.

Youth dies of electrocution while laying TV cable

Mhow: A 25-year-old youth died of electrocution while laying a cable TV line that somehow got entangled with a high tension line along Simrol road on Monday afternoon.

Kishanganj police have registered a case of unnatural death and investigation is going on to find out if anyone is responsible for the youth’s death.

Kishanganj police station in-charge Shashikant Chorasiya said Vikas Pawar, a resident of Sewa Marg in Mhow town, along with four others was laying optical fibre line for a cable TV company along the high tension line near Sutarkhedi village on Mhow-Simrol road in the afternoon. At around 2 pm, when he climbed an electric pole to put the cable across it, one of his hands touched the 22000 volts high tension line and he received a severe jolt and was thrown away. He died almost instantly. His co-workers took him to the Mhow Civil Hospital where Dr L S Verma said he had died of electrocution.