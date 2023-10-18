MP: Sadho Settles Dispute With Bhim-Arjun Thakur In Mandleshwar

Mandleshwar (Madhya Pradesh): Amid BJP candidate Rajkumar Meo facing an internal rift in the party and opposition from Balai community members in the Maheshwar assembly constituency, things for Congress candidate and sitting MLA Dr Vijayalakshmi Sadho appeared to be calming down to some extent.

It was seen from the pictures which went viral on social media on Wednesday that Congress candidate Dr Sadho tried to calm down her biggest internal opposition.

Wednesday Dr Sadho had a closed-door meeting with Bhim-Arjun Thakur at a private hotel in Maheshwar and tried to pacify all his resentments.

According to sources, during this meeting, Bhim-Arjun Thakur resolved to fight the elections with Dr Sadho and make Congress victorious. Now, how effective this effort proves to be revealed in the future.

Bhim-Arjun & Dr Sadho alliance rooted in distrust

The foundation of the years-old expected alliance between Bhim-Arjun and Dr Sadho is built on mistrust. Bhim-Arjun Thakur owns a reputed hotel in Maheshwar, while the meeting for the said alliance was held in another hotel in Maheshwar. This shows that both groups distrust each other.

The dispute between Dr Sadho and Arjun Thakur, which took place in front of veteran Congress leader and former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh, remains a topic of discussion among Congressmen.

According to local political experts, the conflict prevailed during the last assembly elections, when Rajkumar Meo had contested against Dr Sadho as an independent candidate. At that time, Bhim-Arjun had worked behind the scenes in support of Meo and thanks to his support, Meo managed to get more than 47,000 votes.

Third Front failed even before it emerged

Maheshwar assembly seat is reserved for Scheduled Caste. Due to the political dynasty, Maheshwar seat has been occupied by the Sadho family since Independence.

Earlier, Sitaram Sadho contested from here and after that, his daughter Dr Vijayalakshmi Sadho has represented the constituency on behalf of Congress.

Many believed that the Sadho family did not allow any other leadership to stand in the Maheshwar assembly. Due to this the dissidents of Congress also tried to form the Third Front, but it failed even before it emerged.

In the upcoming assembly elections, it was speculated that JAYS and Bhim Army would come together and support another candidate. But Wednesday meeting ended all the speculations about the Third Front.