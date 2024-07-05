MP: Running Two Months Behind Schedule, PG Exams From July 20

Freepik Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has declared exams for postgraduate courses which are running a good two months behind schedule. The exams for the second and fourth semesters, which were to be held in May but delayed due to Lok Sabha polls, will now be held from the third week of July.

Exams for fourth and second semesters will begin from July 20 and July 25 respectively. Around 20k students will appear in the exams. The university is currently busy setting up centres for the exams. According to officials, admit cards of students will be issued after July 10. The university has decided to conduct exams in two sessions. MCom exams will be held from 8 am to 11 am and MA, MSc and MSW will be held from 11 am to 2 pm.

MA-MSc fourth semester will be held from July 20 to August 8, second semester from July 25 to August 2, MHSC-MCom, MA second semester from July 25 to July 31, fourth semester from July 20 to July 26, MSW second semester from July 25 to August 3 and fourth semester from July 20 to July 26. The university has included regular and ATKT students. Deputy registrar (exams) Prajwal Khare said that 40-50 centres will be set up for 20k students who are going to take exams. Besides, flying squads to keep an eye on exam centres will be formed.

Practical exams should be conducted by July

The university has issued guidelines to colleges regarding conducting practical exams. According to university administration, colleges have been directed to conduct practical exams of regular and ATKT students by July 25. Also, colleges have been told to send marks of practical exams only by July 26.