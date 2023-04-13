MP: Rs 5.33 crore sanctioned for infra in Bedia Mirchi Mandi

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): MLA Sachin Birla chaired a meeting with Bedia Mirchi Mandi workers, farmers and merchants on Thursday to announce the budget sanctioned by the administration for phase-1 renovation of the market.

Bedia Mirchi Mandi (chilli market), Asia's second-largest chilli market, is expected to be revitalised after the government sanctioned Rs 5.33 crore for the development of essential facilities in the market, said MLA Birla.

The MLA said that the 3541.86 square meter road under the Mandi area will be rebuilt at a cost of Rs 205.90 lakh. Internal roads covering 3, 465 square meter area will be constructed at a cost of Rs 124.89 lakh. Rs 182.40 lakh would be spent on the renovation of the drainage system, returning walls and platforms covering 1, 640 square meters of Mandi. Electricity arrangements worth Rs 19.85 lakh would also be done at the premises.

The tender notice for these construction works was published on April 11 and tenders will be opened on April 18. The boundary wall of the market worth Rs one crore would be also constructed under market funds, said the MLA. He also inspected the site of Mandi.

Birla also announced the formation of an 11-member committee to oversee the quality of all construction works in the mandi. SDO Shailendra Tiwari, sub-engineer Ravindra Mujalde, Mandi secretary Yogesh Barve and others were also present.

