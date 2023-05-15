MP: Rs 47.12 cr interest waiver for over 30k Dhar farmers

Representative Image |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The Chief Minister's Farmers’ Interest Waiver Scheme, 2023 has been started by the state government on the outstanding crop loans on the interest of the defaulter farmers of primary agricultural credit co-operative societies. Under the scheme, the government will waive interest of outstanding agricultural loans up to Rs 2 lakh including both principal amount along with interest, as on March 31. General manager PS Dhanwal said that necessary instructions have been issued in this regard to all 94 cooperative societies of the district under the scheme. Applications from farmers will be taken in all the committees. The applications received will be examined at the committee level and entry on the portal will be done from May 18.

To avail the benefit of the scheme, farmers will have to submit applications in the prescribed format at the institution level. While filling the form, farmers will have to bring photocopy of Aadhaar card, mobile number. Only those farmers who will submit applications in the committee will get the benefit of the scheme. The application process will be completely free of cost. If there is an error in the published list, a farmer can register his objection at the institution level, which will be resolved by the District Level Implementation Committee constituted under the chairmanship of the collector. The ‘default free’ certificate will also be issued by the committee to farmers taking the benefit of the interest waiver scheme as per the plan.

Who will not come under the scheme

Farmers and former office bearers, MPs, MLAs, district panchayat president, president and mayor of the municipality / nagar panchayat, president of agricultural produce market, president and vice-president of centre and board, all tax payers, government servants and officers and employees working in corporations and non-governmental organisations will not be considered.

Collector instructs wide publicity

Collector Priyank Mishra has directed the deputy commissioner of cooperative and district cooperative Central Bank’s general manager (GM) to give wide publicity to the scheme and get applications from 100pc eligible farmers so that nobody is deprived and every eligible farmer can apply easily by looking at the list published by the concerned institution. Such arrangements should be ensured at the institutional level.

