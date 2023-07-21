MP: Rs 186 Crore Development Works To Be Done Under RDSS In Burhanpur

MP: Rs 186 Crore Development Works To Be Done Under RDSS |

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Centre and state governments are all set to invest Rs 186 crore for developmental works in urban and rural areas of Burhanpur district of Indore division under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS).

MP West Zone Electricity Distribution Company managing director Amit Tomar said that eight grids of 33/11 KV would be installed in Burhanpur and Nepanagar region of the district at Rs 23 crore. Additional transformers would be installed in 337 critical areas at a cost of Rs 31 crore.

Superintending Engineer, Burhanpur, BD Franklin was nominated as the nodal officer for RDSS. RDSS aims at improving the quality, reliability and affordability of power supply to consumers. Government aims to strengthen supply infrastructure based on pre-qualifying criteria.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)