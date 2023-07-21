 MP: Rs 186 Crore Development Works To Be Done Under RDSS In Burhanpur
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Rs 186 Crore Development Works To Be Done Under RDSS In Burhanpur

MP: Rs 186 Crore Development Works To Be Done Under RDSS In Burhanpur

MP West Zone Electricity Distribution Company managing director Amit Tomar said that eight grids of 33/11 KV would be installed in Burhanpur and Nepanagar region of the district at Rs 23 crore.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, July 21, 2023, 11:07 PM IST
article-image
MP: Rs 186 Crore Development Works To Be Done Under RDSS |

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Centre and state governments are all set to invest Rs 186 crore for developmental works in urban and rural areas of Burhanpur district of Indore division under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS).

MP West Zone Electricity Distribution Company managing director Amit Tomar said that eight grids of 33/11 KV would be installed in Burhanpur and Nepanagar region of the district at Rs 23 crore. Additional transformers would be installed in 337 critical areas at a cost of Rs 31 crore.

Superintending Engineer, Burhanpur, BD Franklin was nominated as the nodal officer for RDSS. RDSS aims at improving the quality, reliability and affordability of power supply to consumers. Government aims to strengthen supply infrastructure based on pre-qualifying criteria.

Read Also
MP Weather Update: Monsoon To Further Intensify From July 21; Heavy Rainfall Likely In Bhopal,...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Omkareshwar’s Historic Landmarks Crumbling Under Apathy In Omkareshwar

MP: Omkareshwar’s Historic Landmarks Crumbling Under Apathy In Omkareshwar

Madhya Pradesh: Villagers Threaten To Boycott Polls Over Lack Of Road Connectivity Khetia

Madhya Pradesh: Villagers Threaten To Boycott Polls Over Lack Of Road Connectivity Khetia

MP: Depressed Over Losing Land, Two Farmers Consume Poison; One Dead, Another Serious

MP: Depressed Over Losing Land, Two Farmers Consume Poison; One Dead, Another Serious

Madhya Pradesh: Rs 727 Crore Power Subsidy Given To Consumers Of Agar, Shajapur

Madhya Pradesh: Rs 727 Crore Power Subsidy Given To Consumers Of Agar, Shajapur

Madhya Pradesh: Mithu Lal Jat Felicitated As Chittorgarh’s BJP President

Madhya Pradesh: Mithu Lal Jat Felicitated As Chittorgarh’s BJP President