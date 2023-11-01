MP: Rs 11.70 Lakh Seized In Sanawad

Representative Pic

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): In Sanawad, the SST and police team have seized a total of Rs 11.70 lakh from a car and a bike rider. According to sources, the administration and police team had put a picket at Satajna checkpost, under Sanawad police station area. On Wednesday, Rs 9 lakh was found in the car of chilli trader Anil Kumar Garg, while Rs 2.70 lakh was seized from one Sanjay Verma’s possession while riding a motorcycle. Duo could not show valid documents to the team and subsequently team seized money.

During intensive vehicle checking on Satjana-Bediyan village road under Sanawad police station area on Wednesday morning, police team intercepted a car coming from Sanawad side at the checkpost. On asking for the name and address of the persons sitting in it, the driver introduced himself as Punam Chand, a resident of Barud and Anil Kumar Garg, a resident of Sanawad.

Police recovered a bag stuffed with Rs 9 lakh. In another incident, the police team stopped one motorcycle rider Sanjay Verma, 33, a resident of Dogawa village. When his bag was checked, police recovered Rs 2.7 lakh.