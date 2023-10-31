MP: Robert Vadra Visits Mahakal, Says Cong Will Form Govt n MP

Local Congress workers present memento to Robert Vadra during his visit to Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on Monday. |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Robert Vadra, husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, paid obeisance to Lord Mahakal on the first Monday of Hindu month of Kartik. Later, talking to reporters outside the temple, he said that people of the country want a change. Same was with the state, he further said and added that Congress would form government in the state after elections. Robert Vadra, who arrived in Ujjain on a religious visit, took the blessings of Lord Mahakal. He wore a t-shirt with the name of Mahakal. He entered the Mahakaleshwar temple as per the rules.

After coming out of Mahakaleshwar temple, Robert Vadra also talked to the media. He said that he was on continuous religious trips. During these trips, he also spoke to people and realised that the support base of Congress had increased. When asked a question about the election environment, he said “I am in the temple, so I do not want to talk much about politics, but I would like to say that we should work in the interest of the people of the country.” Vadra claimed that the Congress would form government in all states where polls were being held.

He said, “You can see how hard Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are working. People also associated with Bharat Jodo Yatra. This has definitely given strength to Rahul Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi will keep working hard. There will be change here. The people of the country want change.” He also rubbishes talks of differences between Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh.

