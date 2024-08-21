MP: RMC To Propose 15% Hike In Taxes Amidst Congress Opposition

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The Ratlam Municipal Corporation (RMC) is set to propose a hike in various taxes, including water consumer charges, sewerage charges, and property tax rates, in its general meeting on Thursday.

The proposal includes a 15% increase in residential water consumer charges and a 42% increase in non-residential water consumer charges. Additionally, the corporation plans to fix a minimum of 40% of the consumer charge for sewerage services and implement a solid waste consumer charge.

The proposal also includes a 10% increase in property tax rates, with a nomination fee of Rs 500 and an additional settlement fee of Rs 1,000 for applications submitted after 90 days. Furthermore, the corporation plans to increase the rates of lease rent, compounding charges, and fines or penalties on vacant plots in various schemes of the Vikas Branch. The Congress has opposed the proposed hike, calling it a "loot" of the people of the city. The party has planned a protest at the Nagar Nigam square on August 22 at 10 am, citing that the increase in taxes is unjustified and will burden the common man.

City president Mahendra Kataria questioned the need for the tax hike, pointing out that the corporation has a provision of income of Rs 385 crore in its budget for 2024-25 and a profit of Rs 1.5 crore. The Leader of Opposition, Shantilal Verma, said that the corporation's move is against the rules and that the party will strongly oppose it at every level. The Congress has requested the public to join the protest in large numbers to make it a success and give a befitting reply to the corporation's "loot" of the people.