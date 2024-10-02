MP: Rituals Performed For Peace Of Souls Of Cows Died On Roads, Farmers' Houses, Cow Shelters Or Other Places; Gau Tarpan Held At Shri Laxmi Gaushala

Union Minister of State Savitri Thakur worshipping cow | FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Gau Tarpan was organised at Shri Laxmi Gaushala, located in Jaitpur, Dhar, to pay tribute to the souls of cows. The programme began with Union Minister of State Savitri Thakur, BJP district president Manoj Somani, BJP media in-charge Sanjay Sharma and other committee officials worshipping cow.

This was followed by a Tarpan ceremony, where committee members, including Naresh Rajpurohit, Naresh Gangwal, Basanti Lal Jain Mama and others, performed rituals for the peace of the souls of cows that had died on roads, at farmers' houses, in cow shelters or at other places. The ceremony took place from 3 to 5 pm, with citizens of the city also participating in the event.

Mahatarpan organised for souls of martyrs Badnawar

Similarly, a mahatarpan was organised on Sarva Pitra Moksha Amavasya at Nageshwar Mahadev temple premises for the peace of the souls of martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of the country.

FP Photo

The programme was organised by Shaheed Gallery organisation founder Shekhar Yadav. More than 200 devotees offered arghya to the Sun and performed Tarpan. SDM Deepak Chauhan, tehsildar Suresh Nagar and others were present.

360 devotees perform collective tarpan Nagda

Moreover, on the occasion of Sarva Pitru Amavasya, 360 devotees took a dip in the Chambal at Nagda, performing collective tarpan as part of a free event organised by Brahmin youth for the 10th year. The event aimed to connect the new generation of all communities with tradition and make them aware of religious customs.

The collective Tarpan and Pitru Karma were held at the Bal Hanuman temple, where Pandit Ajay Pandya and Pandit Deepak Pandya performed the worship of Pitreshwar Bhagwan and completed the Pitru Tarpan Dev Tarpan. The event was organised by programme coordinator Nilesh Mehta, who has been conducting free programmes at the local level to connect city dwellers with Sanatan rituals.

FP photo

The event started at 8:30 am and concluded at 11 am, with the ritualist acharya performing Pitra Pujan with proper chanting of mantras and performing Shraddha and tarpan for the peace of soul of 71 generations of the family. After the aarti of Pitra Dev, everyone reached the banks of Chambal and immersed the Pinds.

A large number of men and women from Nagda, Khachrod, Indore and nearby areas participated with their families and donated Tarpan Pinds. The event was appreciated by the attendees, who thanked the organisers for providing a convenient platform to perform Pitra Karma.