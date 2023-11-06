MP: Residents Grapple With Severe Traffic Issues In Mandleshwar

Mandleshwar (Madhya Pradesh): Leaving residents concerned about their safety, Mandleshwar is grappling with severe traffic issues and an unregulated city market. The situation reached a critical point during this festival season.

The primary cause of these problems is the lack of organised parking, as well as shopkeepers encroaching onto the streets, obstructing the flow of traffic.

Despite numerous discussions among responsible officials, no concrete actions have been taken to address these issues.

According to the public, Mandleshwar council has failed to remove encroachments for a significant period, further exacerbating the traffic problem.

With the current code of conduct in place, there is a prime opportunity for Municipal Council CMO Shivji Arya to utilise his power to rectify this situation. Taking action now, when political pressure is lower, could prove to be more effective compared to dealing with the issue post-election.

Additionally, the city's market has spilt onto the streets, making transportation difficult and leading to frequent traffic jams. Shopkeepers prefer to set up their businesses on the roads, causing significant inconvenience to the public, especially during the Diwali season.

Notably, items like eggs and chicken are also openly sold near holy places in the city. Complaints about these issues have led to controversy and inaction from responsible officers.

CMO Arya indicated that due to the ongoing election preparations, the time is not favourable for immediate action. However, he assured that measures will be taken to address these concerns after the elections.

