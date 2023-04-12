MP: Residents complain of getting rice mixed with salt through public distribution system in Kukshi

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): Local residents of a remote village in Kukshi have complained of receiving rice mixed with salt through government run public distribution system (PDS) on Monday that was found unfit for consumption.

The incident was reported from cooperative society distribution centre, Kundara in Rampura village near Kukshi town of Dhar district. The aggrieved residents approached sarpanch representative Vikram Solanki and apprised him.

Solanki said that with most of the population in region relying on the food security programme to receive subsidised food rations, the mixing was brought to the notice of food department officials. A junior level officer Nilesh Jadhav visited rice distribution centre concerned for inspection and found the allegations to be true and made panchnama, although no sacks of salt was found in the store.

Tehsildar GS Dawas said that he had received a complaint from locals regarding supply of sub-standard rice through the PDS.He also warned the agent and salesman of strict action if impurities are found in the rice. He assured locals to apprise SDM about the matter.

Jadhav said that following the uproar, samples of rice and wheat were collected from the centre which was run by self help group (SHO) and will be sent to the laboratory for testing. The report would be submitted to Kukshi SDM.