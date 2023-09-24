MP: Replica Of Kashi Vishwanath Temple Captivates Devotees In Sendhwa

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): The Kashi Vishwanath temple-themed pandal is currently a major attraction in Sendhwa, during this Ganesh Utsav celebrations. This pandal was decorated by Dinesh Ganj Daru Godam Ekta Sangathan.

Ashu Sharma and Tanish Yadav of the organisation explained that for the past 36 years, they have been decorating a colossal and alluring pandal alongside a grand Ganesh idol in celebration of Ganesh Utsav.

This year, they have crafted an exquisite replica of the Kashi Vishwanath temple using wood and thermocol. Outside the pandal, an attention-grabbing mobile tableau featuring Lord Shiva's idol, brought in from Kerala, performing the Tandava dance has been set up, illuminated by stunning electrical decorations.

The radiant pandal, with Lord Ganesha and the Kashi Vishwanath Shivlinga at its centre, is captivating the hearts of devotees.

To enhance the festivities, the organisation has enlisted artists from Vrindavan to stage the Raasleela of Lord Krishna on the campus stage, further delighting visitors.

Dinesh Ganj Daru Godam Ekta Sangathan has a tradition of organising such grand pandal constructions, attracting visitors not only from within Nimar but also from other states to witness their spectacular creations.

