MP: Rejuvenated SBI Branch Inaugurated

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): The rejuvenated Rajendra Marg branch of the State Bank of India was inaugurated by Indore zonal deputy general manager Satish Chandra Gupta and regional manager, Ujjain by cutting a ribbon and worshiping Lord Ganesha.

Speaking on the occasion, deputy general manager Satish Chandra Gupta urged attendees of the event to be cautious of online fraud and the bank also issues necessary instructions to help the customers. On this occasion, letters of acceptance for SMEs and harvesters were also handed over to the customers by the guests.

About 50 years ago a branch of the State Bank of Indore was established in the city in 1967 and on August 26, 2010, the State Bank of Indore was merged with the State Bank of India. The building was rejuvenated after 50 years due to a lack of space and an increase in the number of customers and workers. Giving information, Mahidpur branch chief manager Dinesh Kumar Dangi said that instructions were given by senior officers to provide better facilities to the customers and timely resolution of the problems. Bank staff and customers attended the programme.