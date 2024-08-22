 MP: Ratlam Railway Division Implements QR Code-Based Payment Facility, Records Over ₹20 Lakh In Digital Transactions
This initiative aims to facilitate cashless transactions and improve service efficiency for passengers.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, August 22, 2024, 09:37 PM IST
Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): In a significant move to enhance digital transactions and promote the 'Digital India' initiative, Ratlam Railway Division has successfully implemented a QR code-based digital payment facility across its stations. This initiative aims to facilitate cashless transactions and improve service efficiency for passengers.

Since the launch of this digital payment system on August 7, Ratlam Division has recorded over Rs 20.23 lakh in digital payments by August 20. Installing 113 dynamic QR code devices at 88 locations within the division has enabled seamless online payment options for travellers.

Notably, more than 11,700 tickets have been issued to approximately 22,570 passengers during this period. The QR code devices are designed to display the applicable ticket amount on the screen, allowing passengers to pay using various online payment methods and applications.

This new facility is available at major stations including Ratlam, Ujjain, Indore, Dewas, Sehore and others, with ongoing installation efforts at additional stations. The QR code payment system is already operational at all UTS counters in the Ratlam division and similar systems are being implemented at passenger reservation centres (PRS) across other stations. By reducing reliance on cash transactions, the QR code system not only simplifies the ticket purchasing process but also addresses common issues such as the need for change.

