MP: Rashtra Bhakta Sangathan Holds Kanya Pujan

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): On Sharad Poornima, Rashtra Bhakta Sangathan organisation held a Kanya Pujan at Nanda Nagar Sewa Basti on Monday. Social worker Manish Jain Kayathawala, yoga trainer and corporator Ritu Savner, social worker Rakesh Verma and founder Dinesh Sankhala sought blessings of girls by washing their feet, garlanding and offering Dakshina at religious programme. After performing a maha aarti of girls, prasad was also distributed.

The programme was attended by Anita Sharma, Shubhendra Chandravanshi, Yash Gupta, Anuj Sharma, Shubham Savner, Hemant Sen, Vikas Ajmeriya, Babulal Solanki, Sukhram Sen, Sushila Bai, Parima and others.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)