MP: Rape Accused Booked In Guna

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Kotwali police on Thursday booked a person who allegedly raped a 25-year-old woman by threatening to eliminate her family. As per the station in-charge Anoop Bhargava, the accused is a relative of the victim. The incident unfolded when the perpetrator sent explicit photos of the woman to her husband. In response to her husband's inquiry, the woman disclosed the three-year ordeal of threats and sexual abuse at the hands of the accused. After that, the couple filed a case on Wednesday night. Victim revealed that the accused was a close relative, her aunt's son.

Approximately three years ago, he began sexually assaulting her issuing threats to kill her husband and children. He also took explicit photographs of the woman, which he later exploited to continue the abuse. Bhargava said that based on the woman's complaint, a case has been registered against the accused.

The police are actively investigating the matter and the woman's statement will be soon presented in court.

