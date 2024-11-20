'MP Ranks Among Top States In Resolving Revenue Cases', Says Revenue Minister Karan Singh Verma

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Karan Singh Verma, the state’s revenue minister has said that Madhya Pradesh ranks among the top states in the country in resolving revenue cases. Now it is our endeavor to make the district also the top in the State in the field of resolving revenue cases.

Currently, on an average, more than 87% of revenue cases have been resolved in the district. He said that keeping in mind the interest of farmers and landholders, Revenue Maha Abhiyan 3.0 has been started to fulfil the resolution of Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the resolution of revenue cases.

Minister Verma said it while addressing the meeting of revenue officers of the district here at Residency on Tuesday. Minister Tulsiram Silawat, MLA Usha Thakur, collector Asheesh Singh along with all additional collectors, SDMs, tehsildars, naib tehsildars and other revenue officers were present in the meeting. Verma reviewed the progress of Revenue Maha Abhiyan 3.0 going on in the district and the resolution of revenue cases. He directed that all revenue cases should be resolved within the stipulated time limit.

Negligence, laxity and any kind of error in the resolution of the cases is unforgivable. Action will be taken against officers who are negligent or commit laxity and error. He said that the resolution of revenue cases should be ensured within the time limit under all circumstances. The resolution of revenue cases is a subject related to the interest of farmers and landholders.

Revenue Maha Abhiyan is being run under the leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. No one should have to face trouble for the resolution of revenue cases and other revenue-related works. All revenue officers should work with full dedication, honesty, hard work and sensitivity in the interest of farmers and other landholders. All revenue officers should pay special attention to their duties along with their rights.

District to be made No 1 in Rajaswa Maha Abhiyan

Collector Asheesh Singh held a meeting of revenue officers posted in the district at the Residency on Tuesday. In the meeting, officers from additional collector to naib tehsildar level posted in the district were present.

The collector reviewed the progress of Revenue Maha Abhiyan as well as the officer-wise progress of resolution of revenue cases. He said that the district will be made number one in the state in the implementation of Revenue Maha Abhiyan and resolution of revenue cases.