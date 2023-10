MP: Rana To Face Bheru Singh In Susner

Representative Photo

Agar (Madhya Pradesh): BJP announced sitting MLA Vikaram Singh Rana as its candidate from Susner assembly constituency. During 2018 assembly polls, Rana contested as an independent candidate and defeated Congress candidate Mahendra Bapu Singh by a margin of 27,062 votes. Now he will face Congress candidate Bheru Singh Bapu.

Earlier, BJP announced Madhu Gehlot as its candidate in Agar assembly constituency against Congress candidate and sitting MLA Vipin Wankhede.

AGAR – MALWA DISTRICT

Susner Vikaram Singh Rana Bheru Singh Bapu

Agar Madhu Gehlot Vipin Wankhede