 MP: Rajput Youth Organisation Demands CBI Probe In Badnawar Bindu Singh Murder Case
On Friday, members of the organisation submitted a memorandum to SDOP Sher Singh Bhuria, urging CBI probe and financial support for the deceased's family.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, March 31, 2024, 11:04 PM IST
CBI | Representative pic

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Family of a private school employee in Badnawar has demanded CBI probe into his death. The family backed by Rajput Youth Organisation staged a dharna on Friday to press for their demand.

As per reports, Bindu Singh, an employee of Manas Academy in Shergarh village under Kanwan police station was shot on January 25 by his friend and colleague Pintu Dhanak. He worked as driver of school director Gunjan Thakur. The accused was later arrested.

Earlier, community members staged a protest at Amodiya Phatak. On January 26, school management had pledged financial assistance of Rs 20 lakh to the deceased's family, along with free education to his child and employment to his wife.

However, the school management reneged on its promise, causing distress to the family. Moreover, Gunjan Thakur, the school director, allegedly subjected deceased's wife to mental harassment and attempted to influence the investigation.

The memorandum pointed finger of suspicion towards Gunjan Thakur. The Rajput Organization urged CBI inquiry into the matter and demands disbursement of the promised financial assistance to the family.

Social activists warned of large-scale protests if immediate action was not taken.

