 MP: Railway Ticket Checkers Beat Up Student In Illegal Detention In Guna
MP: Railway Ticket Checkers Beat Up Student In Illegal Detention In Guna

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, October 17, 2023, 09:36 PM IST
Representational Image

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, railway ticket checkers illegally detained a student travelling with a ticket for over an hour at the railway staff room and viciously assaulted him along with fellow ticket checkers at Guna railway station on Monday night.

According to sources, a dispute between the passenger/student and one of the ticket inspectors escalated into a full-fledged brawl. The dispute started because the student Narendra Singh Tomar who de-boarded from delayed Bhopal-Gwalior Intercity was seen abusing the TC during ticket checking.

Irked over his behaviour, TC joined by his colleagues beat him viciously at the platform and took him to the staff room and grilled along with other youths as well.

As per Narendra, officials treated him similarly to a criminal, beat him viciously in the staff room along with 4-5 colleagues and used caste-based slurs against him. He also informed his parents about the incident who immediately sent kin to the railway station.

They immediately helped release the student from illegal detention at 9 pm. However, railway officials have refuted the allegations.

