MP: Railway employee held with opium at Ratlam station

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): An employee of the Western Railway and his friend were arrested for alleged possession of 210 gm of opium at Ratlam railway station in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Thursday.

Based on a tip-off, the Government Railway Police (GRP) intercepted traveller ticket examiner Sandip Jat (35) and his friend Yogesh Barwal with the contraband near platform number 4 on Wednesday, inspector Lal Singh Sisodia said.

The duo have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and were produced in a local court that sent them to police remand for two days, he said.

Jat, a native of Haryana, is a national-level wrestler and works for the Ratlam division of the Western Railways, the official said.

According to sources in the GRP, the accused used to allegedly buy the contraband from Ratlam and sold it in Haryana and other places.

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 03:58 PM IST