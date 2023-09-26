MP: RaGa’s First Visit To State Ahead Of Polls In Shajapur

Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh): With just months to go for the state assembly elections, Congress leader and Lok Sabah MP Rahul Gandhi will address a public meeting in Shajapur district on September 30.

The former Congress president is scheduled to visit Madhya Pradesh ahead of the state assembly elections in 2023 and will address the public meeting in Kalapipal town. The Congress leader's earlier visit to Shahdol was cancelled earlier, due to some reasons.

Congress state vice-president (organisation) Rajiv Singh said that Rahul Gandhi will address a public meeting in Kalapipal town in Shajapur district on September 30. This will be his first major programme ahead of the assembly polls in the state.

Rahul's visit to Shajapur district will be a decisive one for the party in view of elections. Kalapipal area is the area of Congress MLA Kunal Chaudhary.

Like Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra had received historic and unprecedented affection from the people in the state, his present visit is also expected to receive the same love and affection from the people.

Read Also Indore: Three Arrested For Assaulting Woman

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)