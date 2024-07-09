MP: Quack Evades Law, Clinic Found Locked, Case To Be Registered

Health department team reached village Tandakheda (Mehgaon) to seal the clinic operated by an alleged quack | FP photo

Sardarpur/Amzhera (Madhya Pradesh): A health department team arrived in Tandakheda Mehgaon village on Monday to seal the clinic of a suspected quack, but found the premises locked. The team proceeded to the Amjhera police station to submit an application for a case to be registered against Bengali doctor Tarak Pal.

Free Press had prominently reported this issue on July 7, highlighting the lack of an FIR. On July 5, the health department seized a large quantity of medicines and injections from Tarak Pal's clinic, which was operating illegally in Sardarpur tehsil.

Following orders from district officials, the health department returned on July 8 to seal the clinic. However, Pal absconded with his family, locking the clinic.

Assistant sub-inspector Rakesh Kumar Shukla of Amjhera police station confirmed that the case will be registered after investigating the application submitted by CBMO Sheela Mujalda. Health department staff, including Dr Anil Patidar and Dr Deepak Solanki, were present during the proceedings.