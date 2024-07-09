 MP: Quack Evades Law, Clinic Found Locked, Case To Be Registered
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Quack Evades Law, Clinic Found Locked, Case To Be Registered

MP: Quack Evades Law, Clinic Found Locked, Case To Be Registered

On July 5, the health department seized a large quantity of medicines and injections from Tarak Pal's clinic, which was operating illegally in Sardarpur tehsil.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, July 09, 2024, 11:45 PM IST
article-image
Health department team reached village Tandakheda (Mehgaon) to seal the clinic operated by an alleged quack | FP photo

Sardarpur/Amzhera (Madhya Pradesh): A health department team arrived in Tandakheda Mehgaon village on Monday to seal the clinic of a suspected quack, but found the premises locked. The team proceeded to the Amjhera police station to submit an application for a case to be registered against Bengali doctor Tarak Pal.

Free Press had prominently reported this issue on July 7, highlighting the lack of an FIR. On July 5, the health department seized a large quantity of medicines and injections from Tarak Pal's clinic, which was operating illegally in Sardarpur tehsil.

Read Also
Bhopal: Balcony Collapses At Govt-Run Hamidia Hospital 48 Hours After False Ceiling Caves In At...
article-image

Following orders from district officials, the health department returned on July 8 to seal the clinic. However, Pal absconded with his family, locking the clinic.

Assistant sub-inspector Rakesh Kumar Shukla of Amjhera police station confirmed that the case will be registered after investigating the application submitted by CBMO Sheela Mujalda. Health department staff, including Dr Anil Patidar and Dr Deepak Solanki, were present during the proceedings.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: School In Jobat Runs In PM Awas Building's Verandah

MP: School In Jobat Runs In PM Awas Building's Verandah

Shaping Futures: MP Govt Relaxes Minimum Age Limit For Class 9 Admissions

Shaping Futures: MP Govt Relaxes Minimum Age Limit For Class 9 Admissions

MP: Mughal-Era Heritage In Crisis, District Authorities Begin Kundi Bhandara Excavation

MP: Mughal-Era Heritage In Crisis, District Authorities Begin Kundi Bhandara Excavation

Madhya Pradesh: Less Votes Deprive Villagers Of Paved Road In Mandleshwar

Madhya Pradesh: Less Votes Deprive Villagers Of Paved Road In Mandleshwar

MP: Quack Evades Law, Clinic Found Locked, Case To Be Registered

MP: Quack Evades Law, Clinic Found Locked, Case To Be Registered