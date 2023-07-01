MP: Punjabi Community Gheraos Police Station, Forces Cops To Register Counter Case | FP Photo

Neemuch/ Manasa (Madhya Pradesh): Upset with Manasa police's one-sided action, a large number of people of the Punjabi community gheraoed the police station late on Friday night.

They claimed that the allegation of rape levelled by a woman of Bhilwara against Kailash Dua, a saree trader who belongs to the society is baseless and the police have booked him without proper investigation.

In a statement given to the media, the people of the Punjabi community told that the Manasa police took one-sided action, arrested Dua and sent him to jail.

Even on Saturday morning, members of the traders union from Manasa met SP Amit Tolani alleging it to be a case of honeytrap and demanded a thorough investigation into the matter and relevant action against the conspirators.

The Woman Comes From Bhilwara To Buy Clothes With Two Others

People told that when the police had arrested Kailash Dua on Thursday itself, then why the complainant was not taken for medical examination on Thursday itself. Why did the police get the complainant’s medical done after her statement in court?

The society told that the said woman is a member of a three women gang who comes from Bhilwara to buy clothes from Manasa, and this gang had enacted the whole drama to extort money from the Manasa businessman, but did not succeed.

People demanded that the police register a case against the woman as well. Due to the protest of the society in this matter, the police have registered a case under Section 384 (extortion) against the woman and others.

What Was The Matter?

According to information received from Manasa police station, Kailash Dua, a cloth merchant of Manasa on Thursday reached his shop at 9:30 am.

A woman from Bhilwara came there and went upstairs on the pretext of purchasing a saree. After some time, the woman reached the police station and lodged an FIR of rape. The police without doing any preliminary investigation, booked Dua under Section 376 of IPC.

On the next day, a person named Mahavir introduced himself as the lawyer of the complainant and said that an out-of-court settlement could be reached if the accused and his family members pay him Rs 2 lakh. This proposal was rejected by Dua and his family. In return, she agreed to make a statement in favour of the businessman and also gave a letter in writing to his relatives.

This angered the Manasa Traders Association who protested against the unilateral action of booking Dua under Section 376 and feared that it was a case of honeytrap., The businessman also presented an application to the police officer, stating that he was implicated as part of a conspiracy. The matter is currently under consideration of the police.