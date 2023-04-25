MP: Punjab-based two drug peddlers held with 1 quintal poppy husk in Jawad

Representative Image

Jawad (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested Punjab-based two drug peddlers while they were illegally transporting poppy husk on Neemuch-Nimbaheda Highway on Monday. Police seized one quintal poppy husk that the duo were carrying in their car. Police have also impounded their i20 car .

Jawad police team led by SHO Narendra Singh Thakur has been carrying out a special drive against drug trafficking and substance abuse.

Acting on tip-off, a team from Jawad police station had put up a checkpoint on the Highway to intercept drug peddlers. The team intercepted a car and questioned the car occupants. During the search, one quintal of poppy husk was found. Police arrested two persons who were identified as Harpreet Singh (35), a native of Sangrur (Punjab) and Amarjeet Singh (36), a resident of Patiala district.

A case under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act) was registered against the duo. The police also impounded the car on which the accused were transporting the drugs. The duo was produced before the court. The accused will be questioned to ascertain people linked with them in the supply chain.