MP: Pt Deendayal Upadhyay Investiture Ceremony On Sept 30

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay investiture ceremony along with Akhil Bhartiya Kavi Sammelan will be organised on September 30 in Pithampur at Maharana Pratap bus stand. Industry minister Rajyavardhan Singh Dattigaon and Madhya Pradesh youth commission president Dr Nishant Khare are going to be the chief guests in the ceremony.

For the Kavi Sammelan programme, national poet Mukesh Molvaji, hasya samrat Dinesh Deshi, Shivansh Sharma and other dignitaries would be present. Sanskratik Jagran Manch would honour the people for their exemplary work in various fields of social work.

Organiser of Sanskratik Jagran Manch and BJP district vice-president Nilesh Bharti said that the organisation has been organising social and religious programmes since years to bring about a positive change in Dhar-Pithampur region.

