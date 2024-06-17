MP: Protests Erupt After JCB Driver Dies In Conveyor Belt At Manawar Cement Factory

Manawar (Madhya Pradesh): Protest erupted after a JCB driver died in a conveyor belt accident at a private cement factory in Manawar on Sunday night. The deceased was identified as Tikam of Borjhiri village. Aggrieved villagers and employees vandalised the company office, beat up employees and damaged vehicles.

According to eyewitnesses, the accident occurred due to negligence, as the conveyor belt was started without warning. Tikam died on the spot due to a severe head injury. The accident has raised questions about the company's safety measures, as no safety helmet or jacket was found on the deceased's body. The police intervened to pacify the situation and registered a case. The post-mortem was conducted, and the body was handed over to the family.

The employees have decided not to work on Monday morning and paid tribute to the deceased. They are demanding proper security arrangements before resuming work. The accident has raised concerns about the safety of thousands of employees working in the company. The company's lack of transparency about insurance amounts and assistance to the deceased's family has added to the outrage.

The absence of CCTV cameras at the accident site has also been criticised and employees are demanding a thorough investigation into the incident. The police are investigating the matter and action will be taken based on the findings. The incident has highlighted the need for companies to prioritise the safety of their employees and take necessary measures to prevent such accidents in the future.