 MP: Protest Against Transfer Of UEC Land For Medical College  
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Protest Against Transfer Of UEC Land For Medical College  

MP: Protest Against Transfer Of UEC Land For Medical College  

UEC alumni assn submits memorandum.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, September 14, 2023, 08:09 AM IST
article-image
The members of UEC’s Alumni Association hand over a memorandum to a local officer in Ujjain on Wednesday |  FP PHOTO   

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A memorandum was submitted to a local officer by the functionaries of the Alumni Association of Ujjain Engineering College (UEC) in protest against the order to transfer UEC’s land for the construction of Government Medical College. 

The functionaries of the Alumni Association reached the Collectorate on Wednesday and submitted a memorandum addressed to the President, Prime Minister and Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, in protest against the transfer of land of UEC to the Medical College.

Naib Tehsildar Rupali Jain received the memorandum.  Before submitting the memorandum, it was read out.

On this occasion, Keshrimal Jain, Aditya Narayan Vyas, Bhupendra Chandra Trivedi, Rajesh Chaurishi, Bhavani Shankar Malviya, Ashok Sharma, Ravi Shankar Khatri, Rajesh Sisodia and Dinesh Dayma of the Alumni Association were present. The memorandum was submitted by Association president Komal Bhutda.    

Read Also
Indore: Necroptosis An Alternate Cell Death Pathway To Ferroptosis In COVID-19 Patients, Reveals IIT...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Necroptosis An Alternate Cell Death Pathway To Ferroptosis In COVID-19 Patients, Reveals IIT...

Indore: Necroptosis An Alternate Cell Death Pathway To Ferroptosis In COVID-19 Patients, Reveals IIT...

Indore: Money Exchange Company Fined For Not Refunding ₹5 Lakh

Indore: Money Exchange Company Fined For Not Refunding ₹5 Lakh

Tenure Of Six EC Members Of DAVV Ends Tomorrow

Tenure Of Six EC Members Of DAVV Ends Tomorrow

Police Seize Liquor Worth Rs 20L From Mini Truck 

Police Seize Liquor Worth Rs 20L From Mini Truck 

Teacher Of Coaching Institute Stripped, Thrashed By Group Of People

Teacher Of Coaching Institute Stripped, Thrashed By Group Of People