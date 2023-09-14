MP: Protest Against Transfer Of UEC Land For Medical College  

The members of UEC’s Alumni Association hand over a memorandum to a local officer in Ujjain on Wednesday | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A memorandum was submitted to a local officer by the functionaries of the Alumni Association of Ujjain Engineering College (UEC) in protest against the order to transfer UEC’s land for the construction of Government Medical College.

The functionaries of the Alumni Association reached the Collectorate on Wednesday and submitted a memorandum addressed to the President, Prime Minister and Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, in protest against the transfer of land of UEC to the Medical College.

Naib Tehsildar Rupali Jain received the memorandum. Before submitting the memorandum, it was read out.

On this occasion, Keshrimal Jain, Aditya Narayan Vyas, Bhupendra Chandra Trivedi, Rajesh Chaurishi, Bhavani Shankar Malviya, Ashok Sharma, Ravi Shankar Khatri, Rajesh Sisodia and Dinesh Dayma of the Alumni Association were present. The memorandum was submitted by Association president Komal Bhutda.