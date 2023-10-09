MP: Prize Distribution Programme To Mark Wild Animal Conservation Week

Guests distribute prizes to winners of different competitions | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Wild animals play an important role in environmental protection and ecological balance. We all should take a pledge for conservation of wild animals.

The views were expressed by guests at the concluding and prize distribution programme of Wild Animal Conservation Week. Certificates and prizes were given to winning participants in competitions like essay, painting, rangoli and speech organised in various schools throughout the week by chief forest conservator MR Baghel and district forest officer Dr Kiran Bisen.

A quiz was also organised on this occasion where prizes were given to students who gave correct answers. In the programme, sub-divisional officer of forest department Aftab Khan, forest range officer RK Gonekar, retired forest range officer GP Mishra and District Eco Club co-ordinator Brajesh Sharma also asked questions and gave guidance to students. The programme was conducted by Principal Prabodh Pandya.

