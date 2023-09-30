 MP: Priyanka Gandhi In Dhar On October 5
Former CM Digvijaya Singh to hold meet meeting of Congress leaders of Indore division in Mohankheda today.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, September 30, 2023, 08:57 PM IST
Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Following Rahul Gandhi’s first public meeting in Kalapipal assembly constituency of Shajapur, national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will kick-off Congress campaign in state with a rally in tribal-dominated Mohankheda of Dhar on October 5.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's rally is a strategic move to reach out to a crucial voter base and highlight the party's commitment towards their concerns and issues.

Ex-CM Kamal Nath has appointed senior party leader Digvijaya Singh as coordinator of the rally.

Congress divisional spokesman Sabir Fitwel said that Singh would hold a meeting of party leaders from eight districts of Indore division on Sunday Leaders of Ratlam district too would be present in the meeting.

Sitting MPs, former MLAs, MPs and heads of different political organisations would be present in the meeting.

